TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say they were part of a massive drug bust.

Recently, officers with the Tulsa Police Department teamed up with the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department to serve a search warrant at a property.

During the search warrant, investigators were able to seize 136 kilos of methamphetamine, which is close to 300 pounds of the drug.

Officials also seized 347 grams of fentanyl powder, which is close to 173,500 dosage units.

Authorities are not releasing any other information in the case, so it is unclear if any arrests were made.