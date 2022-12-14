NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Less than a week after her death, new body camera video is giving us a look at the arrest of a popular Norman bakery owner.

38-year-old Shannon Hanchett was arrested last month. She spent twelve days in the Cleveland County Detention Center before being found dead in her cell last Thursday.

Hanchett was the owner of Okie Baking Co., also known as the “Cookie Cottage” on Main St.

As the community continues to mourn her death, many have been wondering why Hanchett was arrested in the first place. The 18-minute-long video, released by the Norman Police Department on Tuesday, shows how the ordeal played out.

According to court records, an AT&T store employee called police about Hanchett around 7 p.m. on Nov. 26. In his report, the officer stated Hanchett was “exhibiting behavior consistent with some sort of mental health disorder.”

The video reveals she seemed to be worried her husband was going to hurt her children.

“My husband has a gun,” Hanchett can be heard saying to the officer. “I told him when he purchased the guns years ago, I don’t like guns. He said I don’t care what you like, I’m in the military and I’ll do whatever the f*** I want.”

The officer can be heard responding, “What makes you think he’s going to kill the kids? I own a gun too and I’m not going to kill any kids.”

Soon after that exchange, Hanchett appears to insist on calling 9-1-1, despite the officer warning her not to.

“If you call 9-1-1 right now, while I’m standing in front of you, I’m going to arrest you for misuse of 911 because I’m standing right here,” said the officer.

Less than a minute later, Hanchett said, “So, now I’m calling 9-1-1 again.”

About nine minutes into the video, the officer can be heard telling her husband what is happening on the phone.

“She’s probably about to go to jail,” said the officer. The husband asked why, to which the officer responded, “for misuse of 9-1-1 and obstruction and now assaulting another person.”

“Okay,” the man on the phone, believed to be Hanchett’s husband, said.

The assault the officer mentioned is in reference to Hanchett allegedly touching one of the AT&T store employees.

Before making the arrest, the officer calls for backup. As they wait, Hanchett makes another 9-1-1 call.

Hanchett was ultimately arrested around 7:30 p.m. Court records show she was facing two charges of misuse of 911 and one count of obstructing an officer.

The video concludes with Hanchett being placed in the back of the police vehicle, as officers are getting ready to take her to jail.

OSBI and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating how she died in jail less than two weeks later. A spokesman for the CCSO said there is currently no estimated date for when more information will be available.