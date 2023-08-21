PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Perkins Police Department has released body camera footage after a Perkins-Tryon intermediate school teacher was accused of being under the influence on the first day of school.

Third-grade teacher, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday, Aug. 17 after a meeting with school administrators.

School leaders said they noticed she seemed ‘off’ while observing her in the classroom.

“You seem like you’re not the same person I talked to this morning,” said Superintendent Doug Ogle.

“The school administration contacted our school resource officer,” stated Sgt. Spencer Gedon with Perkins Police Department. “Whenever he got there, he saw some signs that maybe she was impaired.”

Body camera footage shows Coates initially stated she took medication for her anxiety and agreed to a breathalyzer.

The Preliminary Breath Test indicated her Blood Alcohol Level was .24 (the legal limit is .08).

Coates then told authorities she drank the night before and that morning on the way to work. She maintained that she had not consumed alcohol while at school.

While gathering her things, Supt. Ogle discovered a plastic cup that smelled of wine, according to the officer.

“No more games, right? What is in that?” asked Ogle, indicating to the cup.

“My juice,” replied Coates.

“Want to try again? That there is wine,” said the school resource officer after smelling the cup.

Coates then says the cup was brought from home and the remaining smell was from the day before.

Coates was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Payne County Jail.

Online records show Coates has not yet been charged.

Perkins-Tryon Public Schools released a statement Friday that ready, in part, “The district’s number one priority is to provide a safe learning environment for students.”