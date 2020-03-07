Police release bodycam footage of high-speed chase from OKC to Tuttle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is behind bars after a Wednesday morning high-speed chase through Oklahoma City ends in Tuttle. Police have now released body cam footage of the moments before arrest.

“Stop walking. Do not walk toward us. No!” said an Oklahoma City police officer.

Air One was overhead as police zeroed in on the chase suspect in Tuttle.

“Considering the speeds that were reached and the presence of a weapon on his part, it could have gone very poorly for a lot of people,” said Maj. Michael Scott, Tuttle Police Department.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Grizzle was first spotted by OKC police near I-35 and S.E. Grand. An officer then later tried to pull the car over after a traffic violation.

That’s when Grizzle took off, driving over 20 miles and at times hitting over 100 miles per hour.

Police say he even threw a bag of meth out his window.

Grizzle drove over stop sticks, which ultimately would bring his car to a stop in Tuttle intersection.

Then he got out of his Honda, armed with a knife. Police say he refused to comply.

“Let’s tase him. Tase him. Take him down. I got your cover,” an officer is heard saying.

“We didn’t want him going towards any homes. You go back in there, there’s alleys. Places he could, if he decided to run, he could hide,” Scott said.

Tuttle police say Grizzle had started to walk toward a residential area and had no choice but to tase him.

You can see Grizzle then finally drop the knife.

“If he had chosen to charge officers or something like that, it could have been a far worse outcome,” Scott said.

Grizzle was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He’s facing charges of eluding an officer, endangerment and possession.