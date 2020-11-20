Police release details, identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 700 block of S.W. 50th St. on a trouble unknown call.

Dispatchers say they received a 911 call from a woman who was yelling into the phone that her fiancé was loading his rifle and she needed police.

Officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed in Southwest Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

When Sgt. Daniel Carli and Sgt. James Runner arrived at the scene, they confronted Michael Dansby, who was walking in the street with a long gun.

As the officers began to shout orders, officials say Dansby raised the gun.

At that point, he was shot by the officers.

Dansby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that in the days leading up to the shooting, Dansby had become increasingly annoyed and believed that his neighbors were watching him.

Minutes before the shooting, they say Dansby loaded the shotgun and decided to confront his neighbors with the shotgun and a pistol.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine when an officer is involved in a shooting.

LATEST STORIES: