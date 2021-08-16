Police release more details after man found dead, woman injured in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say no arrests have been made following a deadly assault in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7:44 a.m. on Aug. 15, officers were called to a business around N.W. 23rd and MacArthur Blvd.

When police arrived, they made contact with a 22-year-old woman who said she had been assaulted and a man in her apartment had been shot.

Investigators drove to an apartment near N.W. 19th St. and N. MacArthur Blvd. and found the body of 22-year-old Phillip Gates.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of her injuries.

Currently, officials say this is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.