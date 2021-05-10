Police release more information on deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information following a deadly officer-involved shooting in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

On Saturday evening, Oklahoma City officers were called to a home near N.W. 33rd and Roff Ave. following a domestic dispute.

Officials say the homeowner called 911 after the alleged suspect violated a VPO order and went to their house.

When an officer arrived at the home, he tried to make sure that the alleged suspect didn’t have any weapons. At that point, a struggle ensued.

“During the course of the struggle, both the officer and the person involved went to the ground. During that struggle, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject,” said Capt. Dan Stewart, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Capt. Stewart says this isn’t the first time officers have responded to the home in regards to the suspect violating the VPO.

“Dispatch says we’ve been out there numerous times in reference to this individual,” he said.

So far, the person involved has not been identified.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on routine administrative leave.