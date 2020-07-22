Police release more information on deadly officer-involved shooting

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, two Cleveland County deputies pulled over an SUV near S.W. 89th and Western. An Oklahoma City police officer who was also in the area stopped to assist.

During the stop, officials say a 30-year-old passenger pulled out a gun and began to point it at one of the deputies.

Both deputies and the officer discharged their firearms at the suspect. He was hit and later pronounced dead.

Two people in the front seats, including a juvenile, were not injured.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The deputies, identified as Colten Harris and Jordan Norris, have been placed on administrative leave. Sgt. Julian Barrie, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, is also on paid administrative leave.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.

