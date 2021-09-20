Police release name of victim shot, killed in Warr Acres

A typo in the original version has been corrected.

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more details about a deadly shooting in Warr Acres.

Around 11:53 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers with the Warr Acres Police Department were called to a shooting at the Mosaic Church parking lot, located in the 5800 block of N.W. Expressway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim, who was identified as Jason Marion Harris, Jr., died at a nearby hospital.

A short time later, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department learned that another gunshot victim had been found near N. Britton Rd. and N. MacArthur Blvd.

That victim, identified as 20-year-old Dreylan Villarreal, was taken to a nearby hospital.

At this point, authorities believe both cases are connected.

However, no other information has been released