Police release new details after 2 bodies found at Oklahoma City home

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about two bodies discovered in a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City police were called to a double homicide at a home near N.W. 32nd and May Ave.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two bodies that appeared to have been stabbed to death.

Investigators have identified one victim as 59-year-old Kim Nguyen, while they are still awaiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the other victim’s identity.

So far, there have been no arrests made in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter