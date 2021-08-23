Police release new details after 2 bodies found at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about two bodies discovered in a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City police were called to a double homicide at a home near N.W. 32nd and May Ave.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two bodies that appeared to have been stabbed to death.

Investigators have identified one victim as 59-year-old Kim Nguyen, while they are still awaiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the other victim’s identity.

So far, there have been no arrests made in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.