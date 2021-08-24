Police release new details after alleged robbery suspect shot, killed in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly shooting in a popular Oklahoma City area.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to Harkins Theatre in reference to a shooting.

Investigators allege that 22-year-old Travis Prince pointed a gun at a 36-year-old man while trying to rob him.

At that point, the man pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, hitting Prince.

Prince died at the scene from his injuries.

Officials say this is still an open investigation.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

