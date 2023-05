OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.

Around 11 a.m. on May 4, Oklahoma City police were called to a crash near E. Memorial Rd. and N. Eastern Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the wreckage of a car.

Investigators say 42-year-old Dustin Bradley was heading north on Eastern at a high rate of speed when the vehicle hit a pole.

Sadly, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.