Police release new details of southwest Oklahoma City shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shooting near sw 46th and ross

Shooting near SW 46th and Ross

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information following a shooting that injured two people in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Around 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to S.W. 46th and Ross after dispatchers received multiple calls about gunshots being heard in the area.

As officers arrived at the scene, police stopped a car that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle less than a block away.

Investigators say the driver of the car, a 38-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound through his cheek.

He was treated and released from a local hospital

Once at the scene, police also found a 30-year-old victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and leg.

Authorities say that victim was admitted to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials say neither person was very forthcoming about the shooting.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter