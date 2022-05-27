OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a double shooting at a hotel in Oklahoma City.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a double shooting at a hotel in the 2800 block of N.W. Expressway.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they found one person shot to death and another critically wounded in one of the hotel rooms.

However, the critically wounded man died a short time later at a hospital.

Investigators learned the suspect, who has not been identified, and 45-year-old Boyed Steen were in a room when the suspect shot Steen. Then, officials say the suspect turned the gun on himself.

At this point, there is no known motive for the murder/suicide.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.