OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify a murder victim.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Oklahoma City police were called to the 6100 block of S. Walker Ave. on reports of a person lying in a ditch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person dead from injuries consistent with homicide.

So far, authorities say they haven’t had any luck identifying the victim.

Officials say the victim is believed to be of Middle Eastern or Hispanic descent and was likely seen a couple of days before the homicide.

He was found wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.