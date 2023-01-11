OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify a murder victim.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Oklahoma City police were called to the 6100 block of S. Walker Ave. on reports of a person lying in a ditch.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person dead from injuries consistent with homicide.
So far, authorities say they haven’t had any luck identifying the victim.
He was found wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.
If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.