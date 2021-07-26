Police release surveillance footage of deadly hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City are searching for a driver connected to a deadly hit-and-run.

Around 11:57 p.m. on June 13, officers with the Del City Police Department were called to a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist in the 4000 block of S. Sunnylane Rd.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

“Officers responded on scene, and it was obvious from debris from the bicycle that the bicyclist had been hit by a car,” Major Bradley Rule, with Del City Police Department, said.

Police say the man died from a head injury.

Investigators say the victim was riding his bicycle southbound on Sunnylane and his bike had all of the appropriate lighting at the time of the crash.

Authorities say it appears the suspect was driving a light-colored four-door GM truck.

If you have any information on this incident, call Del City Police at 405-677-2443.

