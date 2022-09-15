OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an unsolved murder.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2021, investigators say a woman was shot at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of N.W. 36th St.

Witnesses say 20-year-old Bureisha Williams was shot in the chest by someone in a car driving by the complex.

Officials say they have obtained surveillance video that shows a muzzle flash coming from the driver’s side window of a car.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.