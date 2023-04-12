OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shootout that left one person dead in northeast Oklahoma City.
Around 2 a.m. on April 2, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting outside the Ice Event Center, near N.E. 36th and Kelly.
When officers arrived, they learned that 31-year-old Bennie Simmons, Jr. had been shot.
Investigators say Simmons was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.
Now, authorities are releasing surveillance video that shows a shootout between multiple people.
Police say the video shows that several people were involved.
If you recognize anyone in the video, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.