ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are reminding drivers of the consequences of not stopping for school busses.

According to Enid Police, numerous cars were caught on video Monday morning driving passed a stopped school bus with its loading signals deployed.

“There was an incident this morning, where an officer observed five vehicles continue to pass a stopped bus taking on a rider,” said police.

Officials say drivers are to stop before they reach the school bus and to wait until the loading signals are deactivated before driving away.

“Drivers meeting or overtaking a bus that is stopped to take on or discharge school children, and on which the red loading signals are in operation, is to stop his vehicle before it reaches the school bus and not proceed until the loading signals are deactivated and then proceed past such school bus at a speed which is reasonable and with due caution for the safety of such school children and other occupants,” Enid Police said on Facebook.

According to officials, drivers violating this law can be fined up to $560 and can have their license suspended.