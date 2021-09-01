Police: Residents held at gunpoint after surprising burglary suspects

Home invasion case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a home invasion.

Officers were called to an apartment near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd. regarding a home invasion.

Investigators say the residents came home and interrupted a burglary in progress. At that point, one of the suspects held the victims at gunpoint.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage of two people they would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

