Police: Residents hide in bathroom after man allegedly breaks into home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man was taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a home while two residents were hiding inside a bathroom.

On March 1, officers were called to a reported burglary at a home near Sunnylane and S.E. 59th St. in Oklahoma City.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victims told dispatchers that they heard somebody in their house and a camera in the living room captured a shadow moving through the home.

At that point, they ran to a bathroom and locked the door.

When officers arrived on the scene, they went into the backyard and saw an open window. Once they made their way inside the home, they heard a noise in the garage and took 35-year-old Joe Thomas, Jr. into custody.

Thomas was arrested on complaints of attempting to prevent an officer from performing a duty, and first-degree burglary.