Police respond to 3 motorcycle crashes across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a dangerous night on the roads for Oklahoma City motorcyclists.

Officials say a motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was heading north on Meridian as a Jeep was going south. The Jeep attempted to turn in front of the motorcycle near N.W. 52nd St. The rider laid the motorcycle on the ground and suffered fatal injuries.

In another accident, a motorcyclist was left in critical condition after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

That accident occurred at N.W. 18th and Portland Ave.

The driver that hit the motorcycle allegedly tried to flee the scene upon impact, but was stopped by police, officials say.

Police also responded to a third motorcycle accident, but say the rider was not seriously injured.