Police respond to 3 motorcycle crashes across Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a dangerous night on the roads for Oklahoma City motorcyclists.

Officials say a motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was heading north on Meridian as a Jeep was going south. The Jeep attempted to turn in front of the motorcycle near N.W. 52nd St. The rider laid the motorcycle on the ground and suffered fatal injuries.

In another accident, a motorcyclist was left in critical condition after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

That accident occurred at N.W. 18th and Portland Ave.

The driver that hit the motorcycle allegedly tried to flee the scene upon impact, but was stopped by police, officials say.

Police also responded to a third motorcycle accident, but say the rider was not seriously injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report