OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have responded to a shooting involving a two-year-old who shot themselves in the leg.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, they received a call from SE 30th and S I-35 service road at the Best Way Inn around 6 p.m. that a two-year-old boy found a gun and accidently shot themselves.

| Family reflects on year since tragic cliff-diving accident >

Police say the child is expected to survive, and has non-life threatening injuries.

OKC Police say no one was taken into custody right now. When KFOR arrived to the area, there were more than eight police cars surrounding the parking lot.

One officer carried two child car seats into the back of car where a woman stepped out, holding a baby.

This is a developing story.