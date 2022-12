OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are responding to a fatal car accident near southwest 134th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Fatal car accident on SW 134th & Pennsylvania Ave. Image KFOR. Fatal car accident on SW 134th & Pennsylvania Ave. Image KFOR.

Officials have confirmed one fatality. The cause of the accident is unknown.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.