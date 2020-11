Police on the scene of the shooting at a 7-Eleven that occurred late Saturday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department received a shots fired call around 11 p.m. Saturday night at a 7-Eleven near NW 10th and N Western Avenue.

When police arrived they found one woman dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

The suspect left the scene in a black SUV. Police are still investigating.

