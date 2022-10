OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have responded to a shooting at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Police on scene at a NW OKC shooting. Image KFOR.

Emergency crews are on the scene at Lamplight Apartments at 5811 NW 34th.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Friday. One male has been shot and taken to a hospital and is said to be stable.

This is a developing story.