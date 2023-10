OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have responded to possible shots fired in downtown Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

According to officials, it is reported that the incident happened near the Oklahoma County Courthouse in a nearby parking garage.

Possible shots fired in downtown OKC. Image KFOR.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says two gunshot victims arrived at a nearby hospital following the incident. There are also reports of a car with damage seen in the parking lot of the hospital.

Police respond to shots fired downtown OKC. Image KFOR.

This is a developing story.