UPDATE @ 3:38 P.M.

OKCPD is reopening the streets near SE 44th and Sunnylane and cleared employees to reenter the Dollar General.

Police are still searching for possible suspects, who they believe may have fled from the store before units arrived at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are responding to a report of two possible carjacking suspects barricaded inside a Dollar General near SE 44th Street and Sunnylane Road.

Dollar General near SE 44th Street and Sunnylane Road. Images courtesy KFOR.

Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flying above the scene shows several people, who appear to be employees, running out of the store with their hands raised.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as police are closing SE 44th St. near the scene.

News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates when more information is available

This is a developing story.