NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department responded to a shooting on Monday that left one person injured.

According to Norman PD, the shooting happened around 5:21 p.m. near the 3700 block of W Main St. in Norman. Police say one person was shot and taken to a local hospital.

NPD says the victim is stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the suspect it still outstanding.

Norman PD encourages anyone with information to call NPS at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.

The investigating is still ongoing.