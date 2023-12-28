UPDATE @ 3:50 P.M.

According to the OKCPD, conflicting reports said both victims were killed. However, officials now say both victims are in critical condition at this time.

UPDATE @ 3:12 P.M.

OKCPD says that both shooting victims are being transported to the hospital by EMSA. No other information on the condition of either victim is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — Police are responding to a reported shooting near Reno Ave. and S Czech Hall Road on Thursday afternoon.

Shooting near Reno Ave. and S Czech Hall Road in Yukon. Photos courtesy KFOR.

Authorities say two people have been injured at the scene near a gas station.

