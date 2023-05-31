Update 2:15 p.m. – Police tell KFOR the hostage situation has ended peacefully.

One 11-year-old child was at home when the mother made threatening comments towards herself and other family members.

The mother is now in custody.

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are on the scene of a hostage situation possibly involving children Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement officers were called to a home near N.E. 36th and Choctaw Rd.

Police presence in Choctaw. Image KFOR.

Initial reports indicated it was possibly a hostage situation involving two children.

This is a developing story. KFOR has a crew on scene gathering more information.