UPDATE @ 4:48 P.M.

OKCPD says they are in the process of interviewing witnesses who may have seen the suspected shooter. Police strongly believe the suspect is still on the loose since the witness descriptions don’t match anyone currently in police custody.

UPDATE @ 4:22 P.M.

News 4’s Tanner De Leon reported live from the scene that Oklahoma City Police have one person in handcuffs and put into the back of a police car. We do not know at this time if this person is a suspect in the investigation.

UPDATE @ 4:05 P.M.

Sgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department stated that shots were fired after an altercation at NW 4th Street and Hudson.

One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the gunfire and ran into the courthouse, but no shots were fired at that location.

Police do not currently have anyone in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are responding to a possible shooting near the Oklahoma County Courthouse. EMSA is also on the scene at a bus stop near the courthouse.

There is currently one confirmed gunshot wound victim. No other information on possible victims is available at this time.

This is a developing story.