Police reviewing surveillance audio of shooting that critically injured Stillwater teen

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Newly released surveillance video captured audio of the gunfire that left a Stillwater teen critically hurt, according to the victim’s dad.

Back on July 11, Stillwater police responded to the area of 11th and Hester after receiving reports that a shooting had occurred.

“The main bullet went into the skull, right beneath the skull,” Ray Lewis, the victim’s dad, told KFOR on Thursday.

Lewis said his 16-year-old son, Caleb, was hit there and once more.

“In the back here, and then a graze to the hip,” he said.

Those serious injuries landed his son in the hospital for nearly two weeks.

He told KFOR he’s been struggling with his memory and it took him weeks to relearn how to walk.

“Because the brain, they said, from the swelling, the signals was not coming through properly,” Lewis said.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Ricky Braxton Brunt was arrested at the scene.

“He told them he was the shooter. He fired those shots in self-defense and a firearm was found in that vehicle,” Capt. Kyle Gibbs with the Stillwater Police Department said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, he told police he “didn’t mean to shoot the kid.”

Brunt is facing charges of possession of meth and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is not facing any charges related to the shooting at this time.

“This case is still open and ongoing,” Gibbs said.

Lewis told KFOR his son claims it was not self-defense, saying Brunt and others showed up, started an altercation and then pulled out an AK-47.

“The police department are continuously saying that the investigation continues, yet here we are three weeks later,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he himself brought the surveillance video, where gunfire is heard, which was discovered by a neighbor, to the police on Wednesday.

Officials with the Stillwater Police Department told KFOR that investigators are reviewing it and doing their due diligence with the investigation.

“We’re talking three weeks later, they didn’t even have this video,” Lewis said.

Brunt is being held in the Payne County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is due in court for a bond hearing on August 6.

