OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City investigators are looking into a bizarre series of break-ins at a local daycare.

In late March, Oklahoma City police were called to Childtime Child Care, along N. Rockwell Ave., following a burglary.

When employees arrived at the building, they noticed that one of the doors had pry mark damage and the handle mounting plate was bent.

Employees were able to access the building’s surveillance cameras and spotted a person attempting to break into the business.

According to the police report, the employees said that the suspect was the same one who broke into the business during spring break in 2021 and Christmas break.

Officials say the suspect was also carrying a small black dog during the break-ins.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.