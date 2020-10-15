Police say drunk Stillwater man breaks into home, beats homeowner with a boot

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Police were dispatched to a Stillwater subdivision after a homeowner called 911, claiming he was the victim of a terrifying home invasion.

“Stillwater 911, where is your emergency?” a dispatcher asked.

“There is a drunk man trying to break into my house,” the caller said.

An early morning mix-up on a Stillwater street ended with a college student with a black eye and his neighbor, 20-year-old Cash Young, hauled off to jail.

“He’s walking around the house banging on every single door,” the caller said. “He said he’s my neighbor. I’ve never seen him before or spoken to him before.”

Around 3 a.m., the startled student woke up and called 911.

“A few minutes later, Mr. Young was beating on the victim’s bedroom window,” Captain Kyle Gibbs with the Stillwater Police Department said.

Police say Young eventually forced his way inside. The sound was heard in the background of the 911 calls released to KFOR.

“Now, he just broke the door again,” the caller said. “Why are you in here?”

The two began fighting and then there was silence.

The victim scrambled back to his phone to plead for help again.

“Hello?” the caller asked.

“Is everything okay there?” the dispatcher asked.

“Please, please send help,” the caller said. “He punched me twice and then hit me in the face with a boot. He’s locked out of his house and he thinks I did it.”

Officers arrived to find Young standing just feet away from the victim’s front yard “glassy-eyed” and “unsteady on his feet,” according to court documents.

Young was booked into the Payne County Detention Center for burglary, assault and battery, public intoxication and possession of a false ID.

The victim was treated by an ambulance. Police say he had a bruised face and a cut across his cheek.

According to investigators, Young did have a bar stamp on his wrist and admitted he had a night of drinking while he was underage.

