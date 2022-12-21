OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police said a man found shot to death in his car is also the suspect behind a Molotov cocktail attack.

“Go ahead and start PD over here,” said a firefighter over the scanners. “I was just met by someone who lives in the apartment and says they woke up to a molotov cocktail going through his window.”

“Obviously, a dangerous situation,” said Msgt. Gary Knight.

Late Tuesday night, OKC Firefighters said they responded to a fire at the Forest Creek Apartments, near 122nd and Rockwell. Police were also on scene, but responding to a shooting call.

“As it turns out, the two calls were related,” said Knight.

Firefighters said throughout the day, they responded to several calls about Molotov cocktails being thrown through a unit. Some were false calls.

“The two times that we were for sure of, he did throw a molotov cocktail through this apartment through two separate windows. One at 5:42 a.m. yesterday, and then again at 10:15 p.m. last night,” said Captain Scott Douglas with the OKC Fire Dept.

Firefighters and police said the person throwing the explosives also had a relationship with someone inside the apartment. Officers said as the last home-made fire bomb was thrown, the trigger of a gun was pulled.

“He got into his vehicle, tried to flee the scene, ran off the roadway about the 11500 block of North Rockwell,” said Knight. “When officers found him, he was very critically wounded. He was transported to an area hospital where, sadly, he passed away as a result of his injuries.”

Police are still investigating and haven’t released who fired the fatal blow and if it was in self-defense.

No names have been released.

Firefighters said the damage from the flames and the sprinkler system is estimated at $22,500.