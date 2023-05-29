EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — One teen was arrested and another is currently in the ICU after an incident in Edmond’s Oak Tree neighborhood over the weekend.

“This was clearly a terrible, terrible freak accident,” said Emily Ward, spokesperson for the Edmond Police Department. “We believe alcohol could have been involved, but that’s going to be part of the investigation.”

Ward told KFOR that authorities were called to the Oak Tree neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

“There was a group of juveniles driving in the neighborhood. The victim had stuck her head out of the window to throw up and her head impacted with a large heavy metal mailbox,” said Ward. “The juveniles stopped on the scene and gave first aid but they ultimately drove to her home where they called 911.”

Ward described the 15-year-old’s head injury as “very grave.”

According to Ward, the teen was rushed to a hospital where she underwent emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain. At last check, Ward said the teen is in stable condition in the ICU.

Police say there’s currently no evidence that the 15-year-old had any alcohol in her system. However, according to Ward, the driver of the car who is also a teen, blew a .04.

“The driver was arrested for DUI,” said Ward. “And that has to do with causing a great bodily injury.”

Edmond PD says this is still an ongoing investigation.

The Oak Tree HOA President weighed in on the incident:

“We do not currently have all of the details, names and facts involving this incident. We are very concerned and prayerful for all our neighbors and friends. This is a tragic event that nobody should experience. As a community we are praying for the individuals, families and doctors involved.” – Thad Ledford, Oak Tree HOA President