Police say two men shot dead in Norman knew each other

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Norman backyard Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say initial reports reveal a murder-suicide motive, but the investigation is ongoing.

“We didn’t know what happened,” neighbor Tedd Greb said.

According to Norman police, several rounds were heard in a Norman neighborhood near Rockcreek and 24th Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“So many police cars whizzed by me,” Kathy Greb said.

Kathy Greb rounded the corner of her street to see a dozen officers swarming their neighbor’s front lawn.

“They were carrying weapons and rifles in their hands,” Tedd Greb said. “It looked so serious.”

Investigators immediately rushed to the backyard to find two adult men shot to death. One of them had a gunshot wound to the head.

“They’ve been here for 12 years, so we have known them for a long time,” Tedd Greb said.

Norman 911 received a frantic call just after 3 P.M. from a family member inside. She was quickly taken in to give statements about the moments leading up to the gruesome scene.

“At this time, we do not believe there are any suspects outstanding,” Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department said. “We do not have anyone in custody.”

Detectives believe the two men did know each other prior to the shooting.

“This is very unusual and very upsetting,” Kathy Webb said.

Norman police are expected to release the names and ages of the men Thursday morning.

