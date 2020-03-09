Police search for answers after man found shot to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police are searching for answers Monday after a weekend killing.

The victim, Frederick Okine, was found dead in the driveway of a home near N.E. 50th and Westminster.

“Sad, sad,” said Paula Williams, who lives nearby.

Williams has lived there for about two years now and says it's been quiet. She never expected anything like this.

On Saturday afternoon, her street was blocked off and lined with police cars.

“It’s just sad to see that so close to home,” she said.

Oklahoma City police got the call around 3:30 p.m., and rushed to the house.

When they showed up, they say they found Okine shot to death in a car in the driveway.

Williams says all the neighbors were stunned.

“Because there was death involved,” she sighed.

Williams says the man who lives in the home wasn't even home at the time. She also says to her knowledge, no one who lives around them knew Okine.

Police are now left looking for who did this and why.

“The investigation is early at this point, we’re following up on leads. However, we don’t have much to go on,” said Sgt. Brad Gilmore, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“I’m so sorry that happened,” she said.

The whole street is left on edge, wondering why this happened so close to home.

If you know anything, call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.