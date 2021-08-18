Police search for driver in Oklahoma City hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 15, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported hit-and-run in the 300 block of Johnny Bench Dr., near the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Investigators say two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, and at least one of them was seriously injured.

Now, police are asking for help as they search for the driver of a black Tesla Model 3 that is believed to have been involved in the crash.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.