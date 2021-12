OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Late Sunday night, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a crash in the 2300 block of N.W. 10th St.

Investigators say evidence at the scene suggests a 2012 to 2015 red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

Sadly, the pedestrian died of their injuries.

If you have any information on the crash, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.