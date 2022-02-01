OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an assault in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a 67-year-old man was walking in the street near N.W. 11th and Robinson on Jan. 7.

However, a driver became upset and decided to park his red Dodge Charger.

At that point, the alleged suspect walked up to the man, got into a verbal altercation with him and then punched him repeatedly.

The victim fell to the ground unconscious.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.