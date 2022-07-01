UPDATE: Officials say the child has been found.

Police say the child got out of the house and fell asleep in the family’s car. He was checked out at the scene and appears to be OK.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a missing child in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Friday morning, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department started searching for a missing 4-year-old boy near S.W. 36th and Blackwelder.

The boy, who is nonverbal, was last seen in the area around 7 a.m. on Friday.

He is described as a Hispanic boy, standing 3 feet tall, and weighing 25 pounds. He has medium to long hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts, call 911.