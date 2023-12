OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they search for a missing 86-year-old last seen in Midwest City, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Earl Johnson (L) and the Toyota Camry (R) Johnson was last seen driving in Midwest City. Images courtesy Oklahoma City Police.

86-year-old Earl Johnson was last seen driving a Toyota Camry with OK Tag GAX-470 near NE 23rd St. and N Douglas Ave. There is damage to the vehicle’s rear bumper shown in the photo provided by police.

If you have any information that could help police locate Johnson, call 911.