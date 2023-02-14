TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a woman searching for her missing cat stumbled upon a horrific discovery.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a home near Charles Page Blvd. and 54th W. Ave.

Investigators say a woman went to the house to look for her cat, and the homeowner let her in the backyard.

While she was in the yard, she says she discovered human remains in an area where a shed burned down last year.

Authorities ultimately arrested Devin Scrivner on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Officials say Scriver confessed to taking part in the murder last fall, and admitted to knowing the shed was set on fire to cover up the crime.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.