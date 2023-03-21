OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR) – Family and friends say they are concerned as they continue to search for a missing Oklahoma man.

Officials say 57-year-old Timothy Vanmatre was reported missing by family members on Saturday evening.

Security footage captured Vanmatre leaving his home in Owasso around 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

An hour later, his Subaru was found near 66th St. North and Mingo.

Investigators say Vanmatre is a tri-athlete who is known to exercise in the area, but he never returned home.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have conducted an extensive search of the area using K9s, drones, and aircraft but no sign of Vanmatre has been found.

Vanmatre is described as a white man, standing 5’10’ tall, and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green jacket, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the case, call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 596-5600.