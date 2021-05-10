Police: Search for Oklahoma City murder suspect continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 200 block of S.E. 26th St.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 23-year-old Valente Torres suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say an altercation took place between Torres and 22-year-old Giovanni Silva. At one point, Silva allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Torres multiple times.

Officials say Silva fled the scene in a blue Nissan Altima before officers arrived.

So far, he has not been taken into custody.

Silva is wanted on a first-degree murder complaint and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know his immediate whereabouts, call 911.

All other information can be submitted to the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.