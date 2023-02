OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in northeast Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 36th and Santa Fe Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say he was taken to the hospital, but was coherent.

So far, no arrests have been made.