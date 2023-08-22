TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is investigating after a 15-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting at a party over the weekend.

Officers were called to the scene near 2000 W. Archer around 12:55 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Joshua Saldivar dead in the street with a gunshot wound.

A 16-year-old male was also shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to TPD.

“Detectives learned there were 100+ people in the area for a party, including many teenagers,” said TPD. “At some point, gunshots started, causing havoc and panic at the party.”

Currently, no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous and rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest.

Due to the large number of people in the area at the time, detectives also believe there may be video evidence of the shooting. You can submit party video online.