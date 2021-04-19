Police search for suspect after 2 people shot in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton are searching for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting.

Around 12:15 a.m. on April 17, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a report of gunshots being heard at the Garrett’s Landing Apartments, located in the 1300 block of S.W. 27th.

When police arrived, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

They also discovered a second victim, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives say they are still investigating the case and working to generate a description of the suspect.

